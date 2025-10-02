Desperate Dems & Why They Demand Healthcare for Illegals

Senators of both parties opened talks on Wednesday to discuss compromising on the clean spending bill as the country faces an existential threat of financial collapse. Democrats are desperate for the revenue stream of federal tax dollars for illegals’ healthcare, and that is why they need illegals funded. It’s not only a problem of cutting off a revenue stream. Without that revenue, illegals will go to hospital emergency rooms, and hospitals will lose billions of dollars.

As reported, Democrats want about $1.5 trillion in wishlist spending just to keep the government open for seven weeks.

According to Senator Thune, some Democrats want a way out of this, but Schumer has AOC breathing down his neck, looking for his job.

Democrats want to make healthcare their comeback issue but the ACA (Obamacare) subsidies/welfare don’t run out until the end of the year. The seven-week spending bill was only intended to give them time to work on appropriations bills. Democrats made the bill another wild spend-fest.

Democrats want the federal taxpayer dollars that fund illegal aliens. It would be a loss of millions of dollars for hospitals and providers if they aren’t covered. It could also bankkrupt hospitals.

A DC lobbyist, Desirée Townsend explains:

“Let’s take California, for example. California has a high demographic of individuals that are not here legally, and prior to the expansion of healthcare for them, the hospitals were inundated with people they could not handle. And so, when that expansion happened and immigrants who are here, undocumented immigrants that are here were able to get insurance, all of a sudden, you then had this new kind of revenue stream that came in not only to the hospitals but now to all these doctors and providers in California.

— California will be a catastrophe because you’ll have all of these individuals now that are not documented with no health insurance. So, all of the providers that were making money off of this kind of, like, new economics in California are- are now not gonna be making any money.

And instead, these individuals that are undocumented are gonna have to go to the hospital for treatment, and that’s going to, instead of make the hospital money because they’re covered by Medicaid, it’s going to create a situation where now the hospitals are losing millions of dollars.

So, that is what I believe the sticking point is with Medicaid with Democrats. It has to do with a situation in states like California where you have millions and millions of undocumented individuals, um, and if they lose insurance, not only will the providers now not make money and the hospitals are not making money”

Democrats are demanding half a trillion dollars in free healthcare for illegals, reversal of the Big Beautiful Bill, canceling of the small rescission package, quadrupling Obamacare subsidies, and more as the country goes bankrupt. They see healthcare in particular as the way to win the House back.

The New York Times puts it this way to its readers:

The government shutdown was poised to last until at least Friday after dueling proposals failed in the Senate and Democrats and Republicans dug in for what could be an extended fight. The Trump administration sought to use the shutdown to inflict pain on political enemies and deploy the departments it controls to attack Democrats as “radical.”

