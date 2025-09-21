I Am Very Worried About Pam Bondi & Act Blue

Act Blue is a credibly accused fraudulent fundraising mechanism for Democrats. The evidence or proof really is very strong. Attorney General Pam Bondi is investigating. This has been going on for six months.

We should be very worried about Act Blue, and Pam Bondi’s lack of action.

We already have the facts that this is a massive foreign money laundering organization. What more does she need?

While Pam investigates, Act Blue raised $800 million dollars, $400 million in the first two quarters alone.

They can buy the midterms with money sent by our foreign enemies while Pam is investigating.

We need her to indict executives. Act Blue is run like the Mafia. It needs to be stopped. Take it down!

How Much Proof Do We Need

In a March letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Rep. Darrell Issa expresses his deep concern that Act Blue, the Democrat fundraising site, funded in part by George Soros money, has financed terror organizations.

He said it is “imperative” that the agency look into whether “ActBlue Charities had reason to know it was handling payments that could support terror.”