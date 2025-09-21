I Am Very Worried About Pam Bondi & Act Blue

Act Blue is a credibly accused fraudulent fundraising mechanism for Democrats. The evidence or proof really is very strong. Attorney General Pam Bondi is investigating. This has been going on for six months.
We should be very worried about Act Blue, and Pam Bondi’s lack of action.
We already have the facts that this is a massive foreign money laundering organization. What more does she need?
While Pam investigates, Act Blue raised $800 million dollars, $400 million in the first two quarters alone.
They can buy the midterms with money sent by our foreign enemies while Pam is investigating.
We need her to indict executives. Act Blue is run like the Mafia. It needs to be stopped. Take it down!
How Much Proof Do We Need
In a March letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Rep. Darrell Issa expresses his deep concern that Act Blue, the Democrat fundraising site, funded in part by George Soros money, has financed terror organizations.
He said it is “imperative” that the agency look into whether “ActBlue Charities had reason to know it was handling payments that could support terror.”
Issa, the vice chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, focused on ActBlue’s ties to two organizations: the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, or PACBI, and the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.
Terror is an extremely serious crime. Where are you Pam?
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has formally requested a criminal referral to the Biden Department of [In]Justice (DOJ) to initiate an investigation into ActBlue.
Paxton’s office uncovered a network of illicit activities involving straw donations [Campaign donations using false names and untraceable payment methods] funneled through ActBlue to influence American elections illegally.
He sent a referral letter last year.
Also last year, Speaker Johnson and the House investigated Act Blue.
“There’s now more evidence that illicit overseas donors are using the corrupt Democrat donor platform ActBlue to exploit campaign finance loopholes and make donations in the names of people without their knowledge,” Johnson said.
He added. “These are fraudulent, ILLEGAL practices that CANNOT be tolerated. Our @HouseAdmin Committee is leading an investigation.
We have the evidence. What are you doing, Pam Bondi?
I will say about the same I said yesterday, I don t know if Bondi is black mailed, threatened… or if she is simply incompetent and feels overwhelemed,
or worse, if she is part of the Deep State and slow walking things on purpose.
Either way if things don t get moving soon Trump must replace her.