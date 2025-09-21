Victor Davis Hanson Believes Charlie’s Death Marks the Return to Sanity

I can’t accept Democrat ideology because I believe in God. I’m sticking with God. Everything they believe in is angry, anti-American, anti-Bible, and authoritarian. Cutting up children to transition them is evil. Letting criminals run loose to hurt and kill the innocent is wrong. Opening the borders without our permission and letting criminals and terrorists in is not American.

Republicans might not be perfect, but they are the best available to return to sanity. I hope people do feel “enough is enough,” before it’s too late.

Partial Transcript

“It’s not a George Floyd movement at all, or moment. We’ve talked about that. It’s very different. It’s building up frustration. It’s not a top-down DEI mandate. It’s a grassroots kind of collective shrug throughout Western civilization. And I guess it could be characterized as enough is enough.

“We’re witnessing large-scale demonstrations in Ireland, Great Britain. The government of France has fallen, and French President Emmanuel Macron will have to appoint a new prime minister. There is unrest in the Netherlands. […]

What Is This Moment?

“What is this moment? We’re seeing it in the United States with thousands of people commemorating the death of Charlie Kirk. There’s no tolerance for the usual left-wing, socialist craziness, the abhorrent, violent smears of conservatives who’ve died. And you don’t see major bureaucrats, or generals, or Hollywood figures—increasingly, they’re not coming out and rejoicing because they feel that they’re going to get a big pushback.

This is not violent. It’s just a collective shrug. And what is the shrug, basically? It’s saying we’re tolerant of people with alternate lifestyles. But whether we like it or not, the nuclear two-parent family, for 2,500 years, has ensured the survival of Western civilization. It gives us two to three to four children, and we can reproduce the species. […]

“We also are tired of what I call boutique anti-Americanism. We see Rep. Ilhan Omar suggesting that our elected government is worse than the dictatorship in Somalia; or we see Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling President Donald Trump a fascist, as she has in the past; or we see Rep. Rashida Tlaib just demonizing and damning the United States, even though her parents fled the Middle East to come here. And we’re tired of it. […]

“So, what I’m getting at is people throughout the West say we’ve sat still where we had open borders. We have let in millions of people that do not like us and do not share our values. We have opted for economic irrationalism that has, in suicidal fashion, harmed our economies and hurt our lifestyles. We have embraced critical legal theory, critical race theory, that suggested the criminal is a victim rather than a victimizer. And we see the effects. And the verdict is in, it doesn’t work. And we see that our governments, our bureaucracy, our culture, at large, doesn’t want to hear this message.

“And we know they’re influential in the media, in the corporate boardroom, in the university. But they don’t have one thing. They don’t represent 51% of the people. […]

We’re Going Back

“And crowds are now marching in Europe, in the United States. And the message is: What has worked in the past does not have to be perfect, as I said, it’s better than the alternative. And we’re gonna return to it. And we wish you would join us. But if you don’t wanna join us and you want to dismantle Western civilization, or you hate the United States, or you despise your particular European country, then you’re gonna be voted out of office, and you’re gonna have zero political power, as it should be.”

