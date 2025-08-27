“I Will Walk Out the MF Door” If Melania Is on Vanity Fair’s Cover

When hate makes you want to quit a prestigious, high paying job over a photo shoot, you know you’ve hit bottom.

No, it’s not a photo shoot of an axe murderer or a terrorist, it’s of a beautiful First Lady, once a model and still gorgeous.

According to the Daily Mail, one Vanity Fair editor will quit if Melania Trump shows up on the cover of Vanity Fair.

“I will walk out the motherf—– door, and half my staff will follow me,” one editor told the outlet.

Several anonymous staffers claimed there would be a meltdown at the fashion magazine if global editorial director Mark Guiducci puts Mrs. Trump on the cover.

Semafor said the new director floated the idea. She has been banned at Vanity Fair and Condé Nast’s Vogue obviously out of hate and pettiness over politics. They always spotlight First Ladies, none as beautiful as her.

She did appear on Vanity Fair Mexico in 2017.

Job listing for half the gigs at Vanity Fair about to go up pic.twitter.com/osIIGXkWnw — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 26, 2025

To compare, former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on Vogue’s cover three times during President Barack Obama’s two terms in office and Jill Biden landed two covers during President Joe Biden’s term. Melania Trump appeared in Vogue once before, in 2005, after marrying Donald Trump, then a real estate mogul.

Nasty Wokes

Speaking to the Daily Mail, one staffer said their objection was political: “We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.”

One editor added, “If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it.”

What an idiot.

Not Everyone Is Nasty at Vanity Fair

Another employee told the Daily Mail the backlash would be short-lived.

“It’s all talk. If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don’t see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that,” the staffer said.

They added: “Honestly, there will be people who push back, but it’s ultimately Mark’s decision. He’s the one who will sink or swim over that choice, not the rest of us.”

He could sink over this?

Michelle Obama was constantly on prominent magazine covers because she is black.

Fake Dr. Jill, “an alleged First lady for us all,” made it several times.