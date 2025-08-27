Raiding Bolton: Victor Davis Hanson Doesn’t Think It’s Revenge

Victor Davis Hanson believes there is something concerning with John Bolton or two different disinterested federal judges would not have approved warrants to raid his home and office.

Other reasons he doesn’t think the raid was out of revenge is because Biden dropped it once Bolton became an ally of the left and they didn’t want to put him in legal jeopardy. Furthermore, there were leaks and rumors that Bolton transferred classified CIA documents. There were leaks that the FBI didn’t go in to examine old notes used for his book, but rather there were allegations for a long time that Bolton transferred classified material to his family so he could evade detection. That would be new information. He sent emails to his family to memorialize that.

If that is the case, he broke the law. It falls under the Espionage Act and he could get 10 to 20 years in prison. His motives could affect that.

The left claims retribution in a furious attempt to protect Bolton. Hanson thinks there is something there as do we. And the FBI wants everyone to hold off with the conjecture until they see the documents they have.