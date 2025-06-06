President Trump Plans to Nuke Federal Funds to California

President Trump is preparing to cancel a huge amount of federal funding to California. It could begin as early as today. It won’t take judges long to cancel Trump’s efforts.

Agencies are being told to identify grants the administration can withhold from California. One whistleblower on Capitol Hill said that all research grants to the state were going to be cancelled.

CNN has asked the White House for comment.

This could hit higher education very hard. GOP representative Darrell Issa of California said that university representatives and every research organization have been pouring through his office.

Issa told CNN his message to the fearful university representatives was, “We’re going to advocate for essentials, but I sent them back and said come to me with specifics. Come to me with the grant and the justification, and I’ll advocate for that. But I’m not going to advocate for no cuts; you just get more money every year. That’s how we got in this problem.”

Universities also take as much as 70% of the research grants for their own uses.

