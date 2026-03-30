ICE Agent Beaten by No Kings Protesters in Honolulu

A mob of lunatics beat an ICE agent. His crime is trying to protect Americans from people like them. This took place in Honolulu during the No Kings peaceful protest. You must have heard the news reports that said it was the largest peaceful protest in US history. Meanwhile, there was violence in most US cities that hosted No Kings Protests.

As Marc Thiessen notes, this is why ICE officers wear masks. Democrat leadership knows this, of course, but I’m not sure all their followers do. The dumbest, most fanatical definitely don’t.

The agent was rescued by a couple of young men who witnessed the assault from across the street.

Thanks to the abusive language from Democrats and their media, punks think it’s open season on law enforcement. They have zero respect.