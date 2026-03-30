Meet the Country’s Worst Mayor: A Racist Bolshie & His Criminal Sanctuary

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will continue to support his criminal sanctuary, which protects people like Sheridan Gorman’s murderer. He still wants to abolish ICE. All of this is because he is a communist who goes by the euphemism “progressive.” Communists care about the cause, not people.

Brandon is going to double down on his criminal sanctuary days after her murder. When her parents issued a statement saying it was “not a tragedy,” and asked for “accountability,” he ignored them.

INSANE Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to call to abolish ICE and says the murder of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman will not deter him from protecting illegals: “This tragedy is not going to deter us from our work. In fact, it’s going to challenge us all to double down.” pic.twitter.com/a72p6la4Kv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2026

Mayor Brandon Johnson is a communist. Communists, like Socialists, want what you have.

In Brandon’s case, he wants white people, who never enslaved anyone, to pay off black people who were never slaves. To make himself sound righteous, he claims white people are racists, white supremacists, and colonizers. Johnson, elected in 2023 as a progressive [communist] Democrat, established Chicago’s Reparations Task Force in 2024 to address slavery’s legacy. Slavery was rampant in the early 1800s and still is in parts of the world today.

In this 56-clip, he calls for “black liberation and reparations” while describing colonizers as those who pitted people of color against each other.

Ironically, he is a black supremacist who likes to divide the races.

Mayor Brandon Johnson claims white people are “COLONIZERS”, and says black people deserve reparations. This has to be the worst mayor in America. pic.twitter.com/rzqk42syZU — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 30, 2026



Johnson doesn’t want you to have protection, but he spends a lot of tax dollars on himself. He has in the past called for defunding the police and employs staff who want to defund the police. His security detail costs $22.5 million, which he doesn’t need since he says Chicago is very safe.

BOMBSHELL🚨: Leaked docs show Mayor Brandon Johnson’s security detail = 150 CPD officers, costing taxpayers $22.5 MILLION/year in salaries alone (likely $30M+ with OT/gear). Yet he swears Chicago is “safe.” Safe for HIM, maybe. Hypocrisy level: expert. Chicagoans furious.… pic.twitter.com/FrgtUZ2vaz — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 15, 2026

He should tell that to the parents of DEAD Americans. pic.twitter.com/zzHEQO2egZ — Overflow (@MoonLotion) March 25, 2026

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