IDF Strikes Rafah After They Violate the Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “immediate and powerful strikes” in the Gaza strip on Tuesday after an Israeli military official told Fox News that Hamas violated the ceasefire.

Hamas allegedly attacked Israeli Defense Force soldiers in Rafah.

This is the second such attack. Two soldiers were killed by Hamas in Rafah earlier this month. That particular area allegedly has rogue Hamas militants operating as a cell independently from the main Hamas leadership.

These militants came out of a tunnel and fired at an excavation vehicle, killing two soldiers. Aa reserve soldier was severely wounded.

As a result, the IDF struck and dismantled 6 kilometers of underground terrorist infrastructure using over 120 munitions. The tunnels were used in attacks against the IDF.

Additionally, the wrong body of an alleged Israeli murdered by Hamas was returned to Israel.

Hamas are lying about our hostages and here’s the proof: Yesterday, Hamas terrorists were filmed removing body remains from a prepared structure and re-burying them nearby, before summoning Red Cross representatives to stage a false “discovery” for photographers. Despite… pic.twitter.com/c9CkJo3msW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2025

It’s unclear if this ends the agreement.