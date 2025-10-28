Monumental Problem! President Autopen Is Referred to the DoJ

The House Oversight Committee has declared in a 100-page report that all of Joe Biden’s Autopen pardons are null and void. It is a monumental issue. More than 2500 prison releases are involved, in addition to Presidential Actions, not by a President, who has some form of mental deterioration, but by a haphazardly and potentially illegally handled Autopen.

Even Biden’s staffers didn’t know who operated the Autopen.

According to the NY Post:

President Biden’s sweeping clemency grants during his final days in office caused concern inside the West Wing and Justice Department about how to ensure his wishes were accurately implemented — and it’s unclear whether Biden himself was consulted before thousands of pardons were announced, internal emails obtained exclusively by The Post show.

The messages indicate the 46th president orally approved commutations for inmates jailed for crack cocaine offenses on Jan. 11 — but his auto-penned signature wasn’t affixed to three documents listing about 2,500 recipients until the morning of Jan. 17.

Then-White House Staff Secretary Stef Feldman, a key gatekeeper of the presidential autopen, wrote to White House lawyers that she needed evidence Biden backed the pardons, but no one appeared to have gotten the evidence.

BREAKING – The House Oversight Committee has declared all of Joe Biden’s autopen pardons and executive actions null and void, releasing a 100-page report calling on the DOJ to launch a full investigation into the legality of Biden’s pardons and executive actions. pic.twitter.com/QRa1xnByFM — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 28, 2025

Rep. Jim Comer has referred the case to the department of justice for review of all Executive Actions and acts of clemency granted under the Biden Autopen.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will immediately undertake a review. We will see what she comes up with in this regard.

My team has already initiated a review of the Biden administration’s reported use of autopen for pardons.@RepJamesComer’s new information is extremely helpful, and his leadership on this issue is invaluable. We’ll continue working with @GOPoversight to deliver accountability… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 28, 2025

How does all this get rolled back? Steve Bannon wonders the same thing, and calls the effect on the judicial system monumental.