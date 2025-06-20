IDF: The War Will Be a Prolonged Military Campaign!

Open Source Intel reports that Israel faces a prolonged military campaign in Iran. President Trump will decide within two weeks if the US will join the war against Iran.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says Israel is preparing for a prolonged campaign against Iran to eliminate an existential threat.

He warned Iran had reached operational capability in its plan to destroy Israel, with around 2,500 ground-to-ground missiles and a production rate that could have reached 8,000 within two years.

Zamir said the IDF’s preemptive strikes achieved major success, killing senior Iranian commanders, damaging nuclear infrastructure, destroying half of Iran’s launchers, and opening an aerial corridor to Tehran.

He stressed the need to act now while conditions are favorable, saying a delay would have put Israel at a disadvantage. The IDF, he added, has been preparing for this operation for years.

He called on Israelis to brace for a long and complex campaign, noting that while major progress has been made, more challenges lie ahead.

If the US gets involved, this could still be another war that drags on like Ukraine. We are already financing the Ukraine war and supporting all their bureaucrats.

When President Trump let Iran know he wanted “unconditional surrender,” he had to know the negotiations would be over under those terms.

President Trump strongly believes Iran is building a bomb.

War Talk

Newt and Hannity assume President Trump will join Israel. However, Newt claims it will be a brief war. That isn’t necessarily so. If the US enters, the proxies could join in, and so could other enemies of the United States.

As for Ukraine, President Trump sounded unhappy with Mike Pompeo’s and Lindsey Graham’s efforts to push Ukraine to keep fighting.

