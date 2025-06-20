Trump Court Cases for Friday: Mini-Judge on Radical Mahmoud Khalil & Harvard

President Trump had two court cases come up today. In one case, a judge ruled that the US government had to release on bail radical Mahmoud Khalil. In the second, a judge banned the administration from blocking Harvard enrolling international students. However, President Trump believes they are close to an agreement.

Hamas-Tied Radical to Be Released on Bail

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to release Mahmoud Khalil on bail, after Khalil spent three months in detention. He is the only high-profile pro-Palestinian demonstrator in the United States who remains in confinement.

The ruling is a major victory. Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and former legal permanent U.S. resident who played a leading role in uprisings at the school’s campus last year. He has handed out Hamas literature.

The judge is a mini-judge. He’s an immigration judge, not a district judge. Very unimportant people are telling the administration what to do.

Democrats and their judges will not let any of the radical Islamists or criminals face deportation.

#BREAKING: A federal judge has just ordered the RELEASE of Mahmoud Khalil, one of the architects of the pro-Hamas riots at Columbia University This is INSANE! He’s NOT a U.S. citizen, and is OPENLY TERRORlZING American students at an American university SEND HIM HOME … pic.twitter.com/eF2lRGl8OP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 20, 2025

Harvard

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. However, President Trump said Friday he could strike a “deal” in days to resolve the situation with Harvard.

The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs bars the government from cutting off Harvard’s access to the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, a federal database that keeps track of student visa applications. The Boston-based judge had previously blocked the policy through a temporary restraining order.

Minutes later on Friday, Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social that his administration has been “working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so.”

“They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right,” the president wrote. “If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be “mindbogglingly” HISTORIC, and very good for our Country.”

BREAKING: Another injunction against Trump Administration. This one barring revocation of student visa to Harvard. But Court says Administration can still review compliance with regs…apparently they just don’t like Trump Administration prior review. 1/ pic.twitter.com/49G3P1WeoD — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 20, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email