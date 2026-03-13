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Home Home Iran Used Small Boats to Lay Mines in the Strait on Thursday

Iran Used Small Boats to Lay Mines in the Strait on Thursday

By
M Dowling
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The Iranians are laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. They are only letting their allies through.

U.S. intelligence indicates Iran started deploying the mines on Thursday using small boats after the U.S. military destroyed larger Iranian naval vessels capable of quickly laying mines in the narrow waterway, a U.S. official briefed on the intelligence said, according to The New York Times on Friday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps can deploy hundreds, even thousands, of small boats it has long used to harass larger vessels, including ships operated by the U.S. Navy.

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