If You Want to Commit Crimes, Seattle Wants You

M Dowling
America First Independent journalist Cam Higby was beaten by Antifa last night for taking video of their riot. The police would not intervene in the riot, obviously under orders from the leftist officials.

Seattle residents voted for this. No matter who the mayor is or how much Seattle descends into the third world, the mayors won’t allow the police to do their jobs. In this case, the mayor is Bruce Harrell. Everything the police do there is governed by woke community policing and justice policing. Seattle defunded their police.

They don’t care if illegal aliens come into Seattle. This police chief is anti-ICE. When President Trump was elected, he stupidly told the people of Seattle that he fully expected Donald Trump to arrest him. He is opposed to the Second Amendment.

Women fighting back against some of the usual suspects.

Read the link to find out about the POET officers.


Man in big yellow hat
1 hour ago

Blacks are the scourge of society. White women bang them, take a beating and return. White guys in that area of man bun soft. vote with your feelings, vote for diversity, vote for mayhem….keep voting.

Saltherring
5 hours ago

I was born and raised on a peninsula across the Puget Sound from Seattle and have lived in this area for 73 years. That said, I have avoided Seattle for decades, and especially just lately, with Screw-Loose-Bruce Harrell opting to turn his city over to lawless foreign invaders, pANTIFA and the most sexually deviant freak show ever seen on this earth. In Seattle, naked queers are allowed to troll openly in city parks. A God-hating Democrat utopia.

RonHog
2 hours ago
Reply to  Saltherring

The military is the only way! They must honor their oath to the constitution and repel all enemies foreign and especially DOMESTIC!! NOW…POST HASTE!
Arrests of politicians, law enforcement heads, union leaders, leftists, communist groups ETC. Must Begin Now!!

Saltherring
2 hours ago
Reply to  RonHog

Ron, I believe President Trump would only resort to full scale military deployment to curtail a nationwide insurrection, while hoping leftist city and state officials would strive harder to control their cities, after realizing that wholesale burning, looting and destruction benefits no one.

