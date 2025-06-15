If You Want to Commit Crimes, Seattle Wants You

America First Independent journalist Cam Higby was beaten by Antifa last night for taking video of their riot. The police would not intervene in the riot, obviously under orders from the leftist officials.

Seattle residents voted for this. No matter who the mayor is or how much Seattle descends into the third world, the mayors won’t allow the police to do their jobs. In this case, the mayor is Bruce Harrell. Everything the police do there is governed by woke community policing and justice policing. Seattle defunded their police.

ANTIFA just JUMPED ME. While SPD was refusing to intervene with the riot tonight, militant Tyler Hahn and his lackeys JUMPED ME. Dealing several blows to my head. I was able to deploy pepper spray and repel them, regaining the belongings they knocked out of my pockets. pic.twitter.com/gTsFtlIwDF — Cam Higby | America First (@camhigby) June 15, 2025

Those are the imprints of my attackers knuckles. I, a journalist doing my job was jumped tonight at Seattle’s federal building. I was sitting down. I was not filming. 3 men approached me, held me down and beat on my head. pic.twitter.com/Re3ekGuMem — Cam Higby | America First (@camhigby) June 15, 2025

Hey @MayorofSeattle when are you going to start ENFORCING THE LAW IN YOUR CITY?! I was MUGGED tonight by ANTIFA militants because you won’t allow SPD officers to do their job. You put my life at risk AND THEIRS. You disgust me you slimy piece of human filth. Resign. Now. pic.twitter.com/2OoQrPcnG8 — Cam Higby | America First (@camhigby) June 15, 2025

They don’t care if illegal aliens come into Seattle. This police chief is anti-ICE. When President Trump was elected, he stupidly told the people of Seattle that he fully expected Donald Trump to arrest him. He is opposed to the Second Amendment.

Everything this corrupt unconstitutional Seattle police chief said here is WHY so many of my friends who were going to school there LEFT! Seattle is a corrupt lawless state run by corrupt politicians & law enforcement!!! https://t.co/0GqvJJKqUj — Astrid ♀ (@ZeroCoolGirl) June 13, 2025

Seattle’s New Police Chief is even worse than the prior “Sometimes it requires an evolution of our thinking. What was written in 1789 may not be appropriate for 2022 unless we’re okay with kids being killed.” He won’t respect the 2nd…. pic.twitter.com/w6mD2d7BQE — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) December 23, 2024

Women fighting back against some of the usual suspects.

#Seattle police officer shortages have left the city in dire straits in the aftermath of Democrats anti-cop rhetoric and defunding of the police department. Homicides ⬆️24%

Beatings of white women ⬆️100% If you want to commit crimes move to Seattle.https://t.co/IOKhJRhmXN — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) September 10, 2023

Read the link to find out about the POET officers.

Here’s what to expect, because nobody in SPD has enough balls to stop rioters. You’re all beta cucks sucking up to Comrade Harrell and Comrade Ferguson.https://t.co/wrdj0Ic9aY — Logic Illustrated (@LogicIllustrat) June 13, 2025

