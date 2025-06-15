Massive Geriatric and Cretin No Kings Riot in LA

A massive “No Kings” rally opposing President Trump erupted into an alarming scene of chaos in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, as rocks, concrete and “commercial-grade” fireworks were lobbed at officers. Another rally in Portland near an ICE facility was reportedly declared a riot. Settle quickly descended into chaos.

Some called for assassination.



What started as a peaceful protest of more than 20,000 people in LA quickly descended into mayhem as demonstrators clashed with the Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies in a cloud of tear gas outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building.

Police, who arrived at the scene in armored vehicles, said on X that protestors were hurling concrete, rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers trying to disperse the crowd and clear the streets.

Broadway and 3rd St ~ Commercial Grade fireworks are being launched at officers. — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) June 15, 2025

Meanwhile, in Portland a “No Kings” linked protest got out of hand and was declared a riot as it got close to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, KPTV reported.

LAPD declared unlawful assembly for the No Kings riot/ Protest in LA,

Sheriff, LAPD, USMC, NG, CHP and DHS are creating a city wide perimeter and trying to disperse the crowd About 5,000-10,000 people still remain in the city. All businesses had closed. Freeways closed

This is a big wow of an interview with a woman defending so-called democracy claiming cars set ablaze are fine. It’s an expression and she doesn’t care about cars or people with wealth:

“Do I care about cars, do I really care about windows, do I care about bank windows? I really actually don’t.” Woman holding a Nazi Trump sign here at the ‘No Kings’ rally in NYC reacts to my question on the LA anti-ICE riots last week. Full report soon. pic.twitter.com/e152UlThTh — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 14, 2025

Stepping over junkies, not caring where the drugs came from:

LA “No Kings” Summarized: Steps over homeless junkies while protesting imaginary fascism. pic.twitter.com/tlTQtoMYtX — ℝℕ ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) June 14, 2025

They literally know nothing.

LOS ANGELES: Speaker at the downtown LA 'No Kings' protest says Hitler got his fascist ideas from America and that white people should become shields for anti-racism.@TPUSA | @fromkalen pic.twitter.com/68cjs2mq4T — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 14, 2025

Our journalists are on the ground at LA’s ‘No Kings Day,’ where protestors proudly wave the flags of countries they claim are better—yet would never move to. Anyway, Happy Birthday to the U.S. Army Thanks for defending the freedom that lets people pull stunts like this! pic.twitter.com/cD9Rd5yJ9X — The American Border Story (@TABSReport) June 14, 2025

