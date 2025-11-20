Insurrectionist Democrats Will Be Investigated for Their Propaganda Video

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said a federal investigation is warranted into the six Democratic lawmakers who called for military members and the CIA to “refuse illegal orders” from President Donald Trump. Blanche said they “should be required to answer questions about why they did what they did.”

Hannity told Blanche that he found the video the lawmakers posted a day before to be “extremely alarming,” and Blanche agreed, saying it was “abhorrent” to watch.

“I felt like I was watching a propaganda video by one of our enemies trying to recruit the military to become spies,” Blanche said.

There Will Be an Investigation

Hannity read the federal law against rebellion or insurrection posted on the screen:

Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States

The anchor then asked Blanche if he felt the six lawmakers were guilty of violating the law.

Blanche said he was not “convicting anybody” on TV, before signaling an investigation would start soon.

“Look, I don’t I’m not convicting anybody tonight on this show, but I will tell you something, and that is, this is a disgusting and inappropriate display of supposed leadership from the Democrat Party.

“These men and women should not have described themselves as former members of the military or former members of the intelligence community. They should have described themselves as Democrats who lost and Democrats who don’t like the result of last November, because there is no laws being violated. There are no orders that have been given that are unconstitutional or illegal.

“And the fact that these folks came out and encouraged our young men and women, who are all, many of them armed, to defy court orders, is something that we have to take a very close look at and I promise you, Sean, that we will.”

The Insurrection Video

His appearance on Hannity comes a day after Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) posted a video on X where she and five other lawmakers said that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, as they took turns reading lines from the same statement.

The other Democrats in the video were Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Those lawmakers served in the Navy, Army, Air Force, or Central Intelligence Agency.

The clip: