Ilhan’s Husband Appears to Sell No Wine from a Fake Winery

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest financial disclosure shows a California winery co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, and his partner William Hailer, skyrocketed in value. It went from $15,000 in 2022 to $50,000 by 2023, then to as much as $5,000,000 in just one year.

They are rich now from a winery that doesn’t appear to exist.

The winery, eStCru LLC, has almost no online presence. It has no active phone lines, dark social media, and no visible wine production. The building it’s housed in is allegedly not a working winery. Other than that, there’s nothing to suspect that it is serving as a money-laundering shell company.

Omar came under fire in 2019-2020 for funneling nearly $3 million in campaign funds to E Street Group, a “political consultancy” co-founded by Mynett and Hailer that has also garnered some speculative scrutiny.

Her husband also collected $654,000 in COVID relief for his political consultancy firm. This was in addition to the nearly $3 million.

The Pattern of Fraud

Two investors in their winery, who own cannabis companies, said Mynett and Hailer swindled them out of $1.2 million. Mynett and his partner paid them off in August 2024, even though Hailer only had $750 in his accounts, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

Mynett said he left eSt Ventures, which was named in the suit, before the swindle.

In another case, investor Naeem Mohd gave Mynett $300,000. The money was for a winery on the promise that Mohd would receive $900,000 back in just 18 months. Mohd only received his $300,000 back. Mr. Mohd said they have a good spiel.

In other words, the shizzle is coming out of their ears. That case continues as Mr. Mohd said he was defrauded, and was promised a 200% return.

We have known this for years.

Where’s Pam Bondi?

Investors were defruaded it seems, and they are selling no wine from their fake winery. Newsmax did its own research and got the same results.

Maybe the House Oversight Committee, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi should use Newsmax and influencers like Benny Johnson to do their research for them, since they can’t find anything ever or arrest anyone for anything.

The South Dakota cannabis entrepreneurs sued Hailer in 2022 over a different venture. They claimed he promised to triple their $3.54 million.

Another venture capital firm tied to the pair, Rose Lake Capital, also appears on Omar’s 2024 financial disclosure, with an even more dramatic valuation jump — from $1 to $1,000 in 2023 to $5 million to $25 million in 2024.

Nothing suspicious there!

Illhan Omar lists a California winery on her financial disclosures. The winery name is 'eStCru LLC.' In 2023 it was valued at $15k.

It’s gone. If you click on their website, you get a message that says “Sorry, you have been blocked.”