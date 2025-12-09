Staff for London’s Leftist Mayor X’d Out White Families on His Website

According to The London Times, Sadiq Khan, the far-left mayor of London, mentored Zohran Mamdani. New York City can expect to replicate the new London, perhaps even worse. This week, Mayor Khan is under fire for the racist staff guidelines on his website. He said the white family photos don’t represent real Londoners. There was a lot of backlash with Brits calling it divisive. He responded by claiming a staff member did it by mistake.

The old some anonymous person did it excuse!

The Labour [communist Islamist] mayor was forced to distance himself from the claim on his website. A picture of a young white family was x’d out because it “does not represent real Londoners”.

The guide opened with the words: “A City for All Londoners.” It promised to appeal to all ages, genders, sexual orientations and family make-ups.

Not Real Londoners

But a picture of a couple and their two children walking along the Thames, with Parliament in the background, was highlighted as an example of pictures not to use. A label on the picture read: “Doesn’t represent real Londoners”.

Mr Khan said the caption was added by a staff member “in error”, and does not reflect his view or the view of the GLA.

“The document has now been taken off the GLA website and is being reviewed to ensure the language and guidance is appropriate,” a spokesman for the mayor said.

His Opponent Wasn’t Impressed

Mr Khan’s rival in next year’s mayoral race, Tory candidate Suzan Hall, called for the mayor to apologize.

She said, “All Londoners are real Londoners, no matter their ethnicity, and Sadiq Khan needs to apologise and stop these desperate, politically-motivated attempts to divide people.”

Some Brits say he hates white people.