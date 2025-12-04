Ilhan Omar Mocks the Americans She Hates

M Dowling
26

Rep. Ilhan Omar mocked Americans as stupid and “idiots” during a recent interview. She says she can’t have an intellectual debate with Americans. They’re dumbed down.

In the end, she’s helping put Somalis on the deportation line. Omar represents Somalia and Somalis in America, many of whom rely on welfare, don’t work, and commit fraud.

Somalis would have been better off getting out of their Little Mogadishu and assimilating. Either that, or go home.

Somalis say they pay a lot of taxes and generate revenue but might defraud more as they live in nogo communities on US soil where everyone speaks Somali language.

She hates white men and she’s married to one. Omar says we should be more fearful of white men since they are causing more deaths. There are more white men, but proportionately, they are not the main drivers of murder and other crimes.

We brought in people who are mostly deadbeats and America haters. It has nothing to do with the color of their skin. Somalis are a good looking people. It has everything to do with them being non-assimilating deadbeats and America haters.

The genius Somali Omar says it’s not the fault of Somali fraudsters that they defrauded the Covid-19 funds. It’s the fault of the program for making it so easy.

Okay, then.

Omar could be a bigamist, immigration fraudster, and has allegedly evaded taxes. The Somali Rep. who hates America said she would be fine with being deported, so…

