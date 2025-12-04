Suspect Arrested in J6 Attempted Pipe Bombing: Update, Suspect Identified

We will keep updatin this page throughout the day.

Update: According to Julie Kelly and NBC News, the suspect in the bombing suspect of J6 has been identified as Brian Cole, 33. One news outlet said he might be Antifa or Antifa-type. However, this is not confirmed. It could still be a J6er, and he’s a suspect, not convicted. The suspect reportedly “has been linked to statements in support of anarchist ideology.”He is on tape planting the bombs. We were told Antifa had nothing to do with J6. We knew Antifa was there. They were on tape, and there were confrontations. Police officers were on tape saying they were fighting with Antifa.

Did the FBI hide this information? As they were impeaching Donald Trump, silencing skeptics, this bomber showed up. The left liked the narrative of blaming J6ers for the bombs so they certainly didn’t try very hard to find this guy.

They reportedly partially identified him from his gait. I can’t confirm that. Some have identified him as a bail bondsman, but I can’t post this information or his photo until it’s confirmed.

Brian Cole

4984 Manor House Ct

The FBI knew about him for years. What gives?

A new team was put on it.

🔥 “THE WAY THIS CASE WAS CRACKED about 6 weeks ago..WAS @FBIDDBongino was the lead on it & Patel decided to take THE OLD AGENTS OF THE CASE & PUT A NEW TEAM ON IT” – John Solomon

Brian Cole has been identified as in custody and is from Northern Virginia.

Original Story

The FBI has arrested a suspect in the investigation into pipe bombs planted near the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, according to a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.

The FBI has arrested a Virginia man accused of laying pipe bombs near the Capitol on the eve of the January 6, 2021 riots.

Officials have not yet named the suspect, who sources told ABC News is from Virginia.

Federal investigators have said an individual placed one pipe bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters and another near the Republican National Committee headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

The bureau published photos, videos, and a description in an attempt to find the suspect. The FBI has said publicly that the suspect is estimated to be about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a gold logo.

In 2023, the FBI raised the reward for providing information that led to an arrest from $100,000 to a whopping $500,000.

The FBI has said the pipe bombs, which were discovered on Jan. 6 about 15 hours after they were placed, were viable devices that could have seriously injured or killed bystanders. The bureau has said investigators have conducted more than 1,000 interviews and reviewed tens of thousands of video files.

The conspiracy theories might over and we might all soon have the truth. So, what do you think? Left, right, crazy or some combination?