Illegal Alien Criminal Drags ICE Agent 50 Yards with His Car

An illegal immigrant ran into an ICE agent and dragged him 50 yards. Fearing for his life, the agent shot the illegal who later died. The agent is in stable condition but severely injured.

This happened during an immigration operation near Chicago, authorities say.

The Story

According to a department press release, officers attempted to approach Villegas-Gonzalez who “refused to follow law enforcement’s commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers.”

One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and “dragged a significant distance,” the release added. “Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon,” the DHS said.

Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez was an illegal immigrant and had a history of reckless driving, the release said.

Silverio was trying to run over the officer.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,”

“Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

The way the media headlined it, you might think the ICE agent did something wrong. The people who did something wrong are those who keep telling people here illegally to resist.