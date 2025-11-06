Potential Illegal Immigrant Is Mayor of St. Paul

A Democrat who said she is here illegally is now a mayor in St. Paul. She probably isn’t illegal at this point but her family committed immigration fraud.

She is proud of it:

Her family was “smart” to come illegally because she got more handouts from us stupid Americans.

Democratic State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her prevailed in the St. Paul mayoral election defeating the incumbent Melvin Carter. They use ranked choice voting which confuses voters.

Official election results showed she won by three points, 48%-45%.

In June, Vang Her claimed she was an illegal alien on the Minnesota House floor.

“My father, as the one processing the paperwork, put my grandmother down as his mother, and so I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country,” Democrat state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her bragged.

Vang Her made the remarks during a hearing on a bill to modify MinnesotaCare coverage eligibility to include illegal immigrants.