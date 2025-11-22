Zelensky Wants Amnesty for Any Stolen Military Aid

According to a US source, Ukraine’s Secretary of National Security and Defense Council agreed to most of the framework. The Russians are reporting that President Zelensky wants full amnesty fo any stolen aid and he wants the audit removed.

A senior U.S. official told NBC News that the plan was drawn up immediately following discussions with Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council. He “agreed to the majority of the plan, after making several modifications, and presented it to President Zelenskyy,” the official said.

Ukraine President Zelensky is demanding that he receive full amnesty for any stolen financial aid or military aid. He wants the audit in the peace plan removed.

America First

The US is losing its own country and we need to concentrate on the US.

Tony Schaffer spoke with Greg Kelly last night on Newsmax and recommended an agreement before the situation gets worse.

Personally, I don’t think the outcome will be any different a year from now or two years from now except more will die. President Trump said Ukraine is losing land.

Lt. Col. Tony Schaffer: “We have to be realistic here.”

Trump’s view: “They’re losing land.”

TRUMP: TheY will lose in a short period of time KILMEADE: The whole of Donbass TRUMP: They’re losing land. They’re losing land. pic.twitter.com/R7qAuELB2O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

David Satter, former Moscow Correspondent: “There is a principle to uphold.”

Here are the key proposals of the framework President Trump’s team presented:

End the war

Russia will keep Crimea and Donbass

Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen along the line of contact, which will mean de facto recognition along the line of contact.

NATO will expand no more Ukraine will not join NATO but can join EU Sanctions on Russia will be lifted gradually But $100bn in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine Russia will join G8 Ukraine to limit its army to 600,000 soldiers No foreign troops in Ukraine Elections in Ukraine within 100 days after the deal

Sanction on Russia lifted gradually but to be placed back if they violate the agreement.

An election for a president in 100 days.

All Nazi ideology will be prohibited in Ukraine.

The US can’t afford the geo-political instability while our country is in turmoil. He has to turn the US’s welfare and our burgeoning debt.

Safety guarantees for Ukraine and Russia.