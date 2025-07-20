Illegal Immigrant, Released by Local Judge After Beheading IL Woman, Arrested By ICE

It may be hard to believe but the details of this story are even more bizarre and gruesome than than the headline. The author had to recheck the sequence of events several times.

Immigration authorities in Chicago arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant accused of decapitating a missing Illinois woman and storing her body in a storage container filled with bleach.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, 52, of Waukegan, Illinois, was arrested in April and charged with concealing a corpse, abusing a corpse and obstruction of justice, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Immediately after his first court appearance, Lake County Judge Randie Bruno released Mendoza-Gonzalez from custody.

In April, police in Waukegan, Illinois, found the body of 37-year-old Megan Bos in a container in Mendoza-Gonzalez’s yard. He was accused of keeping Bos’ body in his yard for nearly two months and abusing her corpse.

DHS officials told FOX News Bos’ body had been decapitated, and she was found in a bleach-filled storage container. “It is absolutely repulsive this monster walked free on Illinois’ streets after allegedly committing such a heinous crime,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News. “Megan Bos and her family will have justice.”

In April, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said “I was shocked to find out literally the next day that the person that they had arrested for this had been released from prison under the SAFE-T Act.” He continued, ”There’s other extenuating circumstances in this case. Not only the type of crime, how long the crime was concealed, the fact that the person that was arrested for this is not a U.S. citizen, and, you know, can maybe [flee] the country.”

Mendoza-Gonzalez allegedly told authorities Bos overdosed at his house and, instead of calling 911, he broke her phone and kept her body in the basement for two days before moving it outside.

Jennifer Bos, Megan’s mother shared her tragic story with @POTUS at the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act: After hearing the harrowing details, @realDonaldTrump replies, “watch what happens.” 51 days Megan was kept in a bleach filled trash can. #JusticeForMeganBos https://t.co/EUnnDR2e7c pic.twitter.com/6WoPU8jwqf — Elle Kalisz (@Gjkalisz) July 19, 2025

He was arrested again Saturday afternoon at a market in Chicago by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and remains in ICE custody, according to DHS.

Maybe someone should look into repealing the ironically named SAFE-T Act, and then recalling the dangerously delusional “Judge” Randie Bruno.