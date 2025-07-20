The Democrat Voter Invasion for One Party Rule

The invasion of millions of illegal aliens was intended to make the United States a one-party Democrat state. We would be under their authoritarian rule nationwide with no voice. If they lock us down, force us to take experimental drugs, require Newspeak, or face fines and imprisonment, deprive us of meat and dairy, force equity on us, it would only be the natural outcome of one party rule which is beginning to take place in California and New York.

If California wants to replace single family homes with multi-family homes for people who don’t work or are low-income, they will do it. People who lived on the beach will likely never get a permit to rebuild after the fires that destroyed so much of the Palisades.

The invasion was intended to corner the vote for Democrats. They were creating a country within a country. In 2015, radio host Sue Payne was inadvertently invited to a phone conference and knew at that point, Obama was looking to bring in 12 to 15 million people. Democrats have done better than that.

They clearly didn’t care if they brought in rapists and murderers. You’ve seen how they fight to keep monsters here.

Susan Rice sent out a memo to set up an operation to register them to vote.

Rep. Claudia Tenney explained. “Susan Rice, former President Obama’s key advisor, is heading up the operation of tasking our federal agencies to actually get votes from illegal immigrants.

Maria Bartiromo: “Are you saying you have proof that the Democrats are trying to recruit illegals, migrants to vote in our presidential election. Is that what you just said?”

Rep. Claudia Tenney: “There is a memo from Susan Rice that says we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to get these illegal immigrants. It’s going to be challenging to teach them how to make sure we get their votes in the ballot. They don’t say whether they’re going to make them citizens first or not.”

Everything Comes Back To Barack Obama, 12 Million+ New Illegal Migrant Democrat Voters "Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's key advisor, is heading up the operation of tasking our federal agencies to actually get votes from illegal immigrants." "There's no doubt that…

Marie Salazar wanted to waive the section on inadmissibility if they ever tried to enter illegally.

Neera Tanden and her predecessor as Biden’s head of the Domestic Policy Council, Susan Rice, are reportedly under investigation. They drafted and executed EO 14019 which helped add illegal aliens to state voter rolls. It was realized via partnerships with federal agencies.

FEDERAL AGENCIES are REGISTERING ILLEGAL ALIENS TO VOTE, using plans authorized by SUSAN RICE and the BIDEN HARRIS WHITE HOUSE Attorney CLETA MITCHELL testified before the House Judiciary Committee that Biden's Executive Order 14019 "On Promoting Access to Voting" is being…

The entire government was directed to help illegal aliens to register.