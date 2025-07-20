President Trump’s & Sec. Rubio’s Amazing Prisoner Swap

The Trump administration completed a most amazing prisoner exchange with the Venezuelan tyrants. We gave them their murderers and rapists back from CECOT in El Salvador and we got Venezuelan political prisoners sent to El Salvador and ten Americans are coming home in exchange.

El Salvador got much better people in exchange.

…As was offered to the Venezuelan regime back in April, we carried out this exchange in return for a considerable number of Venezuelan political prisoners, people that regime had kept in its prisons for years, as well as all the American citizens it was holding as hostages.

These individuals are now en route to El Salvador, where they will make a brief stop before continuing their journey home.

This operation is the result of months of negotiations with a tyrannical regime that had long refused to release one of its most valuable bargaining chips: its hostages.

However, thanks to the tireless efforts of many officials from both the United States and El Salvador, and above all, thanks to Almighty God, it was achieved.

In this, as in other matters, I remind you: patience and trust.

More than 200 Venezuelan immigrants whom the Trump administration had sent to a notorious mega-prison in El Salvador have been flown to Venezuela.

The move, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said in a post on X, was part of a prisoner swap in which the Venezuelan government agreed to release “a considerable number of Venezuelan political prisoners … as well as all the American citizens it was holding as hostages” in exchange for the Venezuelan nationals who had been detained in El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT.

In a post of his own, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Thanks to @POTUS’s leadership, ten Americans who were detained in Venezuela are on their way to freedom.

There were no leaks which is why it worked.

Funny how the perfectly healthy Tren de Aragua detainees suddenly fall ill the moment they set foot in Venezuela. Same script, every time.

