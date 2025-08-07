Illegals, Able-Bodied Will Lose Free Healthcare & Must Go to Work

Recent proposals to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients could lead to five million losing free or near-free healthcare coverage unless they get a job for 20 hours a week, the media whines. The recipients also have to report work information.

An analysis suggests that between 4.6 million and 5.2 million adults aged 19 to 55 could lose their health care coverage if states are required to report work hours.

In California, a million will possibly lose coverage if they have to report work hours.

Overall, the proposed changes could impact 9.9 million to 14.9 million people at risk of losing Medicaid coverage by 2034.

Experts warn that the administrative burdens of reporting work could lead to unintended coverage losses, as many eligible individuals may struggle to comply.

Why is reporting work hours a burden? Because they aren ‘t eligible or are to lazy and want their freebies at everyone else’s expense? This is communism.

Illegal aliens will lose their free coverage, which means one-third on Medi-Cal will be dropped.

According to the Marxist Democrats, this is very harsh. All of the rest of us hard-working stiffs are paying for them. That is a hardship.