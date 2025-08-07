President of a California University Wants to “Eliminate Whiteness.”

As President Trump tries to end racist DEI, the new president of a California university, Sacramento State, vows to “eliminate whiteness.”

Dr. Luke Wood is not white and apparently doesn’t like white people. He rejects “white standards,” the ones that made this country great.

Dr. Wood believes black children weren’t doing well in schools because of biased white standards. He also claimed the way white people talk about black children is holding them back.

A black podcaster recently asked him if he wants to eliminate white people. He said no, but obviously, he has to do that to reach his objectives.

Wood plans to establish a black scholars program in a post-DEI era. He hopes to reinvigorate the racist, reactionary view as president of a university. Basing anything on skin color is anti-American as Martin Luther King Jr. would tell you were he here today.