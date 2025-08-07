Obama Judge Halts Construction in “Alligator Alcatraz”

A federal Obama-appointed judge on Thursday temporarily halted any further construction of the immigrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Mary Williams granted a temporary restraining order after two days of testimony about the environmental impact of the site.

The leftists finally found an excuse to stop the construction on Alligator Alcatraz. Every day that passes marks the inevitability of not deporting all these migrants who Democrats allowed to pour through our borders, destroying our sovereignty and our safety.

The state of Florida and President Donald Trump’s administration can continue to use Alligator Alcatraz and house detainees there, but any further construction must be halted for 14 days.

While the hearing was set to resume on Tuesday, Judge Williams granted the temporary order to prevent possible harm to the sensitive Everglades ecosystem in the meantime.

Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida urged Judge Williams to block the construction site because the detention center was completed without conducting necessary impact studies. The area is home to multiple sensitive species — including the endangered Florida Panther — and is considered sacred to the Miccosukee tribe.

Impact studies take years and there are the usual lawsuits along the way.

President Trump is planning to construct the largest federal migrant detention center on a Texas military base. He’s not going to surrender.