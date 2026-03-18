Vegas Sheriff Refuses Judge’s Order to Release 35 Times Offender

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Eric Goodman ordered Joshua Sanchez-Lopez released on electronic monitoring, a program that allows defendants to leave jail while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet, according to KLAS.

Sanchez-Lopez, 36, is a convicted felon who most recently served prison time on drug and involuntary manslaughter charges, according to records. Metro said his record includes 35 arrests. He has committed serious crimes and his most recent was grand larceny.

“We have to take a look at that and say, ‘Is this somebody who our electronic supervision program can monitor safely in the community?’” said Mike Dickerson, assistant general counsel at Metro. “This is an issue of public safety.”

In their letter, Metro points to a 2020 arrest where they said Sanchez-Lopez ran from officers armed with a gun. He later posted on Snapchat, showing his ankle monitor, and said he “got chased again,” according to documents.

On Feb. 5, Goodman ordered Metro to release Sanchez-Lopez to the program, adding that the department could be sanctioned for contempt should it fail to comply.

Metro believes a state law gives the sheriff approval. The court and Sanchez-Lopez’s public defender said the decision is up to a judge.

The sheriff refused to release him, and the case is now headed for the Nevada Supreme Court.

These judges need to be held responsible for the crimes these criminals commit.