In Case You Don’t Know Who Our Political Leaders Are in Congress

Since Congress is mostly dormant, you might not know that we have a gang of eight who are considered the top congressional leaders. They are not dormant when fighting for rules like the Blue Slip which will force Trump to hire Democrat judges and US Attorneys. This is as it has become so blatantly obvious that Democrat judges and US attorneys are blocking the agenda that the majority of Americans voted for. They are dormant when it comes to the agenda the people voted for.

So, here they are, our leaders, a gang of do-nothings: Speaker Johnson (R), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D), Sen. John Thune (R), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D), Rep. Rick Crawford (R), Rep. Jim Himes (D), Sen. Tom Cotton (R), and Sen. Mark Warner (D).

Why do we have a gang of eight who do nothing? Who picked these people? They are the trusted statesmen in the House allegedly. Did you even know they are our top leaders? Put this to a vote and they’ll all lose.

They have done zilch, nada, nothing since they passed the Big, Beautiful. Republicans should be off and running. They need to start doing exactly that.

This gang has said nothing about the Seditious Six and why doesn’t Trump have his staff appointed???

Republicans are going to lose in the mid-terms if they don’t start doing something. They haven’t codified a single executive order.

Here is another useless RINO: