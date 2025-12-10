New Kabuki Theater Drama: Impeachment of RFK Jr.

Impeachment is now totally weaponized and a lunatic left-wing Representative Haley Stevens, is using it to get RFK Jr. She filed Articles of Impeachment. When someone acts as she does, you just know she has no business even being in Congress. This is the typical performative art of the neo-Democrat Party, soon-to-be Communist Party.

Democrats need to stop letting Bernie Sanders and Alexandria O-Cortez picking the candidates. That would be a good start.

Stevens claimed she is not one for political theater while performing in a Kabuki theater drama on the House floor.

Where do Democrats get these people? They are now welcoming communists like Zohran Mamdani into their party, leaving us to vote for the one useless party left.

🚨 Meet the congresswoman who filed impeachment articles against RFK Jr. Democrat Haley Stevens is seen in this clip from 2020 SCREAMING on the House floor while clad in pink latex gloves. Stevens is also currently running for Senate in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/JjyQpjuP2o — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2025

Representative Haley Stevens ia a Michigan Democrat who is running for Senate, does not have the support of her party’s leaders to impeach, and is all but certain to fail.

The New York Times Report

In accusing Mr. Kennedy of an assault on the public health system that constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors, Ms. Stevens said the secretary had delayed biomedical innovation through the “far-reaching” and “haphazard” termination of working scientists. She cited Mr. Kennedy’s cancellation of $8.9 billion in federal research grants, and said he was “chilling medical innovation, including lifesaving clinical research” in what amounted to a violation of his oath of office.

With Republicans in control of Congress, it would be close to impossible for Ms. Stevens’s articles of impeachment to get a vote on the House floor or lead to a trial in the Senate.

And though Ms. Stevens said she had discussed her impeachment push with Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the minority leader, Democratic leaders are not backing it. Some of her colleagues viewed it as the politically motivated move of a candidate who has struggled to gain traction in a heated primary, in which she is facing off against two dynamic candidates who are further to the left than she is.

She has no support to do this. It is so irresponsible to do this. It’s bastardizing the Constitution for political expediency.