Insubordinate Scott Pelley Angrily Belittles His Boss

According to The New York Times, CBS CEO Bari Weiss on Thursday tapped Nick Bilton—a filmmaker and former technology columnist for The Times—to replace Tanya Simon, who held the role for more than three decades. Bilton isn’t Maga. He’s very liberal. You’d think the team would be pleased.

Weiss also oversaw the firing of Cecilia Vega, the program’s first Latina correspondent, and Sharyn Alfonsi, the journalist whose segment about a notorious prison camp in El Salvador was pulled from the show back in December.

Alfonsi went scorched earth on the network’s editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, when her contract wasn’t renewed, according to reports. She was responsible for stories that distorted the facts.

Now, Scott Pelly, an arrogant, condescending host, trashed Bari Weiss in front of the entire 60 Minutes team. Pelley’s insufferable.

His days are finally numbered, we hope. They can all destroy themselves if they want. I wouldn’t miss any of them. As Mark Halperin says in the clip, their industry is dying.

Michael Shellenberger wrote:

Alfonsi warned late last month that “the wall between editorial independence and corporate interest at CBS is being methodically torn down.”

Pelley went further yesterday, confronting Weiss’s new executive producer, Nick Bilton, at a staff meeting. When Bilton told the room that Weiss “loves 60 Minutes,”

Pelley shot back that “she’s murdering 60 Minutes,” that “she does not love this place,” and that “she was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that.” Pelley told Bilton, a technology journalist, that he held “slender qualifications” for the job.

Cecilia Vega, another ousted correspondent, framed Weiss’s firings as “censorship, both imposed and self-driven,” and “dangerous for democracy.” But a review of the last two decades of “60 Minutes” reveals that the program has been inaccurate and partisan on many major issues, including the border, transgenderism, climate, species extinctions, Russiagate, and the Hunter Biden laptop….

These people have ruined 60 Minutes, and they somehow think they are irreplaceable.

2-Way reviewed the insubordination of Scott Pelley

Mr. Potato Head is off base here. WEiss is trying to bring CBS closer to the center and make it factual.