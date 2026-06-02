Obliteration! Senator Rosen’s Gotcha Question Backfires Miserably

Nevada Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen tried to embarrass the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, during a hearing. She repeated the gossip that he was partying in Mar-a-Lago with President Trump. If she were a decent person, she would have asked him in private, but all she cared about was a soundbite.

His comeback was excellent, especially since it was true.

Democrat leadership never offers anything to make the USA better. All they do is attack.

Great comeback from @SecRubio to Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee making false accusations against him: “I know your staff wrote up this cute statement for your TikTok video, but it’s not true.” Don’t mess with Marco; he’s not playing. pic.twitter.com/KnA3HTqamA — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 2, 2026

She was obliterated on social media also, but you can’t embarrass these people.

What are the chances she actually believed what she said. I knew that rumor was false.

Marco Rubio wiped the floors with you today, so zip it, Jacky. — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) June 2, 2026

log off for the day you guys are done — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 2, 2026

By the way, she is continuing to keep the lie out there.