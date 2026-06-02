Obliteration! Senator Rosen’s Gotcha Question Backfires Miserably

Nevada Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen tried to embarrass the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, during a hearing. She repeated the gossip that he was partying in Mar-a-Lago with President Trump. If she were a decent person, she would have asked him in private, but all she cared about was a soundbite.
His comeback was excellent, especially since it was true.
Democrat leadership never offers anything to make the USA better. All they do is attack.
Great comeback from @SecRubio to Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee making false accusations against him:
“I know your staff wrote up this cute statement for your TikTok video, but it’s not true.”
Don’t mess with Marco; he’s not playing. pic.twitter.com/KnA3HTqamA
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 2, 2026
She was obliterated on social media also, but you can’t embarrass these people.
What are the chances she actually believed what she said. I knew that rumor was false.
Marco Rubio wiped the floors with you today, so zip it, Jacky.
— Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) June 2, 2026
log off for the day you guys are done
— Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 2, 2026
By the way, she is continuing to keep the lie out there.
I see you opted to post an awesome picture of @SecRubio instead of a video so there's live evidence of him absolutely FLAMING YOU.https://t.co/UfOze7WnHD
— Leon DiCapricorn (@devonscrolling) June 2, 2026