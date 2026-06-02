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Home Home Obliteration! Senator Rosen’s Gotcha Question Backfires Miserably

Obliteration! Senator Rosen’s Gotcha Question Backfires Miserably

By
M Dowling
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0
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Jacky Rosen at CES 2026 (January 9, 2026)—”Senate Perspectives on Emerging Tech Policy” with Ben Ray Luján and Gary Peters, Wikimedia Commons
Xuthoria

Nevada Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen tried to embarrass the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, during a hearing. She repeated the gossip that he was partying in Mar-a-Lago with President Trump. If she were a decent person, she would have asked him in private, but all she cared about was a soundbite.

His comeback was excellent, especially since it was true.

Democrat leadership never offers anything to make the USA better. All they do is attack.

She was obliterated on social media also, but you can’t embarrass these people.

What are the chances she actually believed what she said. I knew that rumor was false.

By the way, she is continuing to keep the lie out there.

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