Thousands Are Outside Southampton Police Station Chanting, “I Can’t Breathe”

Thousands of white people, fed up with racism against white people, are outside the Southampton Police Station chanting, “I can’t breathe.” This isn’t like some of the phony chants we get in the U.S. from Marxist revolutionaries and criminals. Police in Southampton heard 18-year-old white college freshman yell out that he was stabbed while a brown killer pretended he was a victim.

The police dragged the white boy across the pavement, handcuffed him, and read him his rights as he died. They never checked to see if he was stabbed, and they never handcuffed the killer. The officers are trained to behave this way, that is, to favor people by skin color.

If you read the story of Henry Nowak, this could make you cry.

🚨🇬🇧 “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe” Thousands on now gathered outside Southampton Police Station in Honour Henry Nowak & the Police’s treatment of him. pic.twitter.com/KJB0IQSWNg — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 2, 2026