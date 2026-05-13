Woke Strikes Again! Police Officer Forced to Resign for Racist Remarks That Weren’t Racist

A police officer in Oregon lost his job over ‘racist remarks’. The only problem is that he said nothing racist at all. The officer resigned after the comments surfaced. He served Oregon for over 20 years.

The chief of Eugene’s police department confirmed the officer would have been placed on administrative leave immediately, and he would have been fired if he hadn’t resigned.

What cowards and illogical people these are.

The officer said he supported ICE. That didn’t go over well. But basically, he was saying the opposite of what they accused him of saying.

Watch the clip.