Insurrectionists Try to Block ICE in NYC

Far-Left Democrats have riled up their angry followers to fight ICE as they try to arrest criminal illegal aliens. Today, radicals blocked ICE in their own garage.

A mob of masked protesters swarmed the garage entrance on Centre Street near Howard, shoving barricades and confronting police lines in riot gear.

Chants of “ICE out of New York!” broke out as ICE agents were trapped inside their vans. ICE was reportedly involved in a large-scale operation targeting illegal aliens in the Canal Street area.

Canal Street is a hellhole of foreign criminals hawking their stolen wares and drugs while threatening people.

Few radicals have been arrested. The resistance fomented by the left is growing.

Protesters clash with police on Canal Street, block garage with ICE agents inside https://t.co/xa3eAffFFk pic.twitter.com/C52itm6qZI — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2025

In October, Zohran Mamdani called ICE a “reckless entity.”

All ICE is doing is following normal immigration law, arresting criminals primarily and attempting to deport them.

“ICE is a reckless entity that cares little for the law and even less for the people that they’re supposed to serve,” Mamdani said during a New York City mayoral debate.

Anti-law enforcement Mamdani is not only denigrating ICE, he plans to make the sanctuary policy even more extreme.