War Is Coming: US Closes All Air Space Above & Surrounding Venezuela

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made it clear that the US is on a war footing with Venezuela in a post on Truth Social. The airspace all around Venezuela is closed as possible military action looms. There were rumors that President Maduro is considering fleeing. However, it now appears he wants to fight.

Deploying Anti-Aircraft

#AHORA | Tiranía de Maduro despliega sistema antiaéreo y lanzamisiles en La Guaira, la costa venezolana al norte de Caracas. pic.twitter.com/4psBxmqp2s — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) November 29, 2025

“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland,” said Hegseth.

Reversing Biden’s Foreign Policy in the Hemisphere

“As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be “lethal, kinetic strikes.” The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization.

The Ultimatum

Ultimátum: A todas las aerolíneas, pilotos, traficantes de drogas y traficantes de personas, por favor consideren que el espacio aéreo anterior y que rodea a VENEZUELA estará cerrado en su totalidad. ¡Gracias por su atención a este asunto! PRESIDENTE DONALD J. TRUMP.#LanzaDelSur pic.twitter.com/5YX9Su4e1Q — El Verdugo (@isonmayu) November 29, 2025

“The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence. The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them.”

“Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command.

“Our warriors in SOUTHCOM put their lives on the line every day to protect the Homeland from narco-terrorists — and I will ALWAYS have their back.”

President Trump is shifting away from Ukraine and the Middle East to our Hemisphere.