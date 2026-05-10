Iran Attacks US Ship, UAE, Kuwait & a Suspicious Oil Slick Appears Near Kharg

On Sunday, Iran attacked a New Jersey-owned Neha trade ship with two Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf, according to Fox News. The first drone missed, and the second hit the ship with 23 sailors aboard. No one was injured, but it caused a small fire. It was hit near Qatar. Qatar then made a call to Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Iran also hit Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

🚨 JUST IN: A cargo ship has been STRUCK off the coast of Qatar and Iranian drones have been spotted over the UAE and Kuwait Iran is PLAYING GAMES! They’ve been forced to DUMP their OWN oil because storages are maxing out. Economic destruction is going hard thanks to… pic.twitter.com/f8YElcHpwK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

The two nations appear to have successfully thwarted the attack. They have responded by condemning the attacks in the strongest possible terms.

UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Drone Attacks on the State of Kuwait pic.twitter.com/iCBvAJt55E — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 10, 2026

Dumping Oil?

Fox News:

There is an oil slick near Kharg. Iran may be dumping oil so it doesn’t have to cap wells. I bet no one thought they’d go this far.

Satellite imagery revealed a massive suspected oil slick spreading near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, in what experts say could be evidence that Tehran’s oil infrastructure is buckling under mounting U.S. pressure.

The slick, seen in Copernicus Sentinel satellite images between Wednesday and Friday, covered roughly 45 square kilometers west of the island, according to analysts cited by Reuters.

The incident is emerging as a potential sign that Trump’s maritime pressure campaign is achieving one of its central objectives: overwhelming Iran’s export system to the point where Tehran can no longer move or store crude fast enough to sustain normal production.

This potential Iranian workaround will cause serious environmental damage. On the other hand, they may be experiencing operational issues.

Copernicus Sentinel satellites captured a massive grey-white slick west of Kharg on May 6–8. Orbital EOS estimates: 20+ square miles of crude. ~80,000 barrels.

It’s drifting south — toward Gulf state coastlines. Saudi influencers are already sounding the alarm. 🛰️ pic.twitter.com/wmutRlT4tq — Flash Update (@flashupdatenews) May 10, 2026

There is no word yet on Iran’s response to the latest peace proposal. Leaks suggest it’s more of the same.

Secretary Rubio’s Warning

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Friday, while visiting Italy, that if the Iranians threaten Americans, they’re “going to get blown up.”

“If I were one of these Iranians on a fast boat and they tell you, your mission is to go after a U.S. destroyer, you’re probably not going to survive,” Rubio said.

“Only stupid countries don’t shoot back when you’re shot at. And we’re not a stupid county…… The redline is clear: if Iranian boats threaten Americans, they’re going to get blown up.” Marco Rubio is a rock star. pic.twitter.com/h73OpHBLLb — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) May 8, 2026

This is what Trump will do.