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Home Home Iran Attacks US Ship, UAE, Kuwait & a Suspicious Oil Slick Appears...

Iran Attacks US Ship, UAE, Kuwait & a Suspicious Oil Slick Appears Near Kharg

By
M Dowling
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2
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On Sunday, Iran attacked a New Jersey-owned Neha trade ship with two Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf, according to Fox News. The first drone missed, and the second hit the ship with 23 sailors aboard. No one was injured, but it caused a small fire. It was hit near Qatar. Qatar then made a call to Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi.

Iran also hit Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The two nations appear to have successfully thwarted the attack. They have responded by condemning the attacks in the strongest possible terms.

Dumping Oil?

Fox News:

There is an oil slick near Kharg. Iran may be dumping oil so it doesn’t have to cap wells. I bet no one thought they’d go this far.

Satellite imagery revealed a massive suspected oil slick spreading near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, in what experts say could be evidence that Tehran’s oil infrastructure is buckling under mounting U.S. pressure.

The slick, seen in Copernicus Sentinel satellite images between Wednesday and Friday, covered roughly 45 square kilometers west of the island, according to analysts cited by Reuters.

The incident is emerging as a potential sign that Trump’s maritime pressure campaign is achieving one of its central objectives: overwhelming Iran’s export system to the point where Tehran can no longer move or store crude fast enough to sustain normal production.

This potential Iranian workaround will cause serious environmental damage. On the other hand, they may be experiencing operational issues.

There is no word yet on Iran’s response to the latest peace proposal. Leaks suggest it’s more of the same.

Secretary Rubio’s Warning

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Friday, while visiting Italy, that if the Iranians threaten Americans, they’re “going to get blown up.”

“If I were one of these Iranians on a fast boat and they tell you, your mission is to go after a U.S. destroyer, you’re probably not going to survive,” Rubio said.

This is what Trump will do.

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