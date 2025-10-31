Iran Bemoans Not Converting Japan to Islam

What are the chances America will resist Islam or will young Americans convert as Americans lose their religion and all their values?
We already seem to be embracing radical Islam and adapting our culture to meet theirs.
The UK is way ahead of us but we’re following like Canada geese. I once watched Canada geese follow one another off the roof of a building I worked in for a while.
Radical Islam didn’t work in Japan because they value who they are. Americans take themselves for granted and have become too dangerously apathetic.
We too could be the hellhole that radical Islam has made into the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Iranian official: “We poured millions into spreading Islam in Japan. After six years, only one person converted, and he wasn’t even Japanese.” pic.twitter.com/volRTXw58l
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 30, 2025
Search for a YouTube video titled “KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov’s warning to America” It’s only a 13:37 partial piece of a longer video of him and you can search for it if the shorter version has you interested. Yuri warned us back in 1984 and now we’re way deep into the hole with our kids in the streets wearing their… Read more »
I do t see what this is noteworthy. The Japanese do not allow infiltration, including for example illegal immigration.
Zionists have funded some major US Christian churches into supporting Israel and considering Jews to be “God’s chosen”. Some of the leaders of those churches are so overtly supporting of zionism that it is obvious.