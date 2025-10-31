Iran Bemoans Not Converting Japan to Islam

What are the chances America will resist Islam or will young Americans convert as Americans lose their religion and all their values?

We already seem to be embracing radical Islam and adapting our culture to meet theirs.

The UK is way ahead of us but we’re following like Canada geese. I once watched Canada geese follow one another off the roof of a building I worked in for a while.

Radical Islam didn’t work in Japan because they value who they are. Americans take themselves for granted and have become too dangerously apathetic.

We too could be the hellhole that radical Islam has made into the Islamic Republic of Iran.