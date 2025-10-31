While Americans Head for Food Banks, Illegals Get Free Money

Foreigners here illegally are receiving $15,000 in food stamps. In Chicago, they also get a $5,000 debit card. At the same time, our federal workers are emptying food banks because they have to feed their families and aren’t getting paid.

The people here illegally also get free education, healthcare, and, in many cases, housing. They are the reason the Democrats want multi-family high rises for low income families. They need a dependent underclass to keep their big government going.

Americans aren’t getting paid because Democrats want taxpayer subsidized healthcare for people here illegally, along with billions for foreigners overseas. Additionally, Democrats want to fund leftist NPR and PBS. Government shouldn’t own media and expect it to be neutral and factual.

One of the things that has to be negotiated, but not under the gun, is the subsidized Obamacare which is unsustainable. When Obamacare was passed, Republicans said it is not written to last, and is meant to fail with the even more unaffordable universal healthcare left as the only alternative. The was going to be negotiated after the CR passed.

Venezuelan illegal aliens in Chicago are receiving $15,000 in food stamps. Plus $5,000 on a debit card. All while Democrats shut down the government to use American citizens on SNAP as “leverage.” V/c: @Brookerteejones pic.twitter.com/bF8I1bayQ0 — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 29, 2025

Then, there is this: