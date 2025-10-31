President Trump Directs Senators to Go Nuclear to Open Government

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged congressional Republicans to end the government shutdown by eliminating the Senate filibuster. He said because Democrats are crazy, it’s time to break the filibuster.

“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump, back from his highly successful trade deals, wrote:

Majority Leader John Thune, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, are doing a GREAT job, but the Democrats are Crazed Lunatics that have lost all sense of WISDOM and REALITY. It is a sick form of the now “legendary” Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that only comes from losing too much. They want Trillions of Dollars to be taken from our Healthcare System and given to others, who are not deserving — People who have come into our Country illegally, many from prisons and mental institutions. This will hurt American citizens, and Republicans will not let it happen.

It is now time for the Republicans to play their “TRUMP CARD,” and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW! Just a short while ago, the Democrats, while in power, fought for three years to do this, but were unable to pull it off because of Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Never have the Democrats fought so hard to do something because they knew the tremendous strength that terminating the Filibuster would give them.

They want to substantially expand (PACK!) the United States Supreme Court, make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico States (Thereby automatically picking up 4 Senate seats, many House seats, and at least 8 Electoral Votes!), and many other highly destructive things. …

The directive immediately ratcheted up the pressure on Republican leaders. They have been adamantly opposed eliminating the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation as a way to end the shutdown.

The Unique Rule

The filibuster rule is unique to the Senate, and it gives the minority the power to block a bill from coming up for a vote as long as at least 41 senators oppose it. Since one party rarely wins more than 60 seats, proponents have argued that the filibuster encourages compromise and makes it more difficult to enact massive partisan reforms.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune earlier this month ruled out changing the Senate rules to end the shutdown, calling the filibuster “something that’s been a bulwark against a lot of really bad things happening with the country.”

Trump continued:

Well, now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying “SHUT DOWN.” If the Democrats ever came back into power, which would be made easier for them if the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it.

In addition to all of the other things we would get, such as the best Judges, the best U.S. Attorneys, the best of everything, this was a concept from years ago of then President Barack Hussein Obama and former Majority Leader Harry Reid in order to take advantage of the Republicans. Now I want to do it in order to take advantage of the Democrats….

Opinion

He’s right about that. If it wasn’t for two Democrat senators no longer in the Senate, the filibuster would’ve been gone already.

Republicans no longer have any senators who would stand up for the filibuster. And thanks to the efforts of the communists in the Squad and Bernie Sanders, Democrats are moving further and further to the left. Republicans might as well break the filibuster for people who need to get paid or have their layoffs reversed. It’s a shame to break it, but it’s going to happen anyway. It’s only a matter of time. Democrats are too far left to appreciate a filibuster.

Critical food aid for tens of millions of Americans is slated to end over the weekend. The White House on Thursday also sought to highlight the stress that the shutdown is putting on air traffic controllers by convening a roundtable of airline industry representatives and union leaders. The shutdown is insane