Iran & Israel Broke the Ceasefire, Israel Almost Fires Back: Updates

Updates: Iran broke the ceasefire and Israel was poised to return fire. With that, President Trump posted on TruthSocial: ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Just now, he posted: ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

After CBS reported Iran broke the ceasefire, President Trump told the media both Iran and Israel broke it, not deliberately.

Asked as he prepared to depart for a NATO summit in Brussels on Tuesday if he believed Iran or Israel and violated the ceasefire he announced the previous evening, President Trump told reporters both had, though he said “not intentionally,” and he was “not happy” with either nation.

“Iran did. Israel did, too. I’m not happy with Israel. Don’t go out first hour. Not happy with Iran, either,” the president told reporters, adding that the two countries “have been fighting for so long, that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing. You understand that?”

This is an evolving story…

Original Story

Israel and Iran both indicated on Tuesday morning that they were complying with a ceasefire agreement announced by President Trump.

Mr. Trump had said on Truth Social, just after 1 a.m. ET Tuesday, that a ceasefire he announced earlier between the arch rivals, “IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

After a couple hours, Iran bombed Beersheba, killing four, and wounding 20 others. There was another missile launch at 3:30 am.

The Chief of the General Staff for Israel’s military, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, announced earlier that: “In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force.”

Reuters cited Iran’s semi-official ISNA student news agency as saying the Israeli claims of Iranian missile launches after the ceasefire began were false.

Iran’s state-run Press TV network also said the country “denies launching missiles after the ceasefire took effect.”

There was never any formal confirmation by Iranian officials, and Israel’s military reported Iranian missile launches within a couple hours of the time the deal should have taken effect.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated earlier that Iran would respect the ceasefire, but only if Israel did the same.

“There is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time [8:30 p.m. Eastern], we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

He said a “final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

Mr. Trump said Monday night that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” a move he said would end the 12-day conflict between the two countries.

The ceasefire would take hold in stages, the president said. A White House official told CBS News that Iran would halt strikes against Israel from midnight Eastern Time, and Israel was to stop striking Iran 12 hours after that, from noon ET on Tuesday. Another 12 hours after that, or at midnight ET on Wednesday morning, the war would be considered over.

In another Truth Social post later Monday night, following the Iranian foreign minister’s comments, Mr. Trump wrote, in part, that Israel and Iran “came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, ‘PEACE!’ I knew the time was NOW.”

Mr. Trump communicated directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while several other administration officials — Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — communicated with Iran through direct and indirect channels, the White House official said.

Qatar helped broker the deal, another White House official said. Mr. Trump had asked the Qatari Emir to get Iran to agree to a ceasefire. Vance coordinated with the Qatari prime minister on details, and Iran agreed to the ceasefire after speaking to the prime minister. The official said the direct talks with Iran occurred after Iran’s strike on Al Udeid Air Base.

They claim they didn’t “officially” agree after agreeing.

