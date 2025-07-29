Iran Doesn’t Want the Afghan Refugees, Deports in Record Time

Iran plans to deport four million illegal alien Afghans, citing economic strains and security concerns. They have already deported 1.1 million. There are six million Afghans in Iran.

Iran blames the refugees for their concerns. They don’t want them, and claim some help Israel. They managed to deport about half a million in record time, reportedly in 15 days.

The US took them in without vetting, and can’t deport any thanks to leftist and foreign judges.

We should be deporting in the same way. It can be done. we have millions upon millions of anonymous people here.