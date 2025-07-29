Police Chief Scolds Media for Showing Mob Beating White Tourists

Cincinnati DEI Police Chief Terri Theetge chastised social media and “the media” for showing videos of the black mob attacking random white people.

She spoke in front of a photo of herself.

“Another topic I want to cover real quick, social media and journalism and the role it plays in this incident. And yes, guys, that’s you. That is you. Social media, the post that we’ve seen does not depict the entire incident. That is one version of what occurred at times.

“Social media and mainstream media and their commentaries are misrepresentation of the circumstances surrounding any given event. What that does that causes us some difficulties in thoroughly investigating the activity and enforcing the law, because what happens, that social media post and your coverage of it distorts the content of what actually happened. And it makes our job more difficult.”

A reporter asked what content the media distorted.

“Yeah, so I think by the irresponsibility with social media is it just shows one side of the equation quite frequently, without context, without factual context, and then people run with that, and then it grows legs, and it becomes something bigger that we then have to try to manage as part of the investigation.”

It grew legs? The women looked like she had brain damage from the incident.

Instead of lecturing social media, she could have condemned the racially motivated beating of three innocent people by a barbaric mob of criminals. No one helped them, but they did take video so we could all see what happened.

As a typical DEI, she didn’t bother to tell the media why what they did was incomplete. What did we all miss? Is there a reasonable motive to beat people, sucker punching the woman and risk killing them? I’d like to hear it.