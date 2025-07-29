Oppressed News! Woke Ayanna Says Child Illegal Aliens Are All Legal

Angry Ayanna Pressley, an aggrieved victim, has found new victims. Any child who came illegally into this country may not be called illegal. They are all legal and if you say something else, you are a terrible person who must hate children. It is very hard to listen to her in this clip but the Daily Caller analysis is good, and breaks up the horror of Ayanna’s voice. If you had to listen to her every session, you could conceivably get PTSD.

She said that the DNA collection to protect children who were handed off to anonymous people was “stealing.” In reality, it was an attempt to stop child trafficking over the open Biden border.

Oppressed woke Pressley wants to know why the government doesn’t have a priority investigation to see if agents are “stealing” DNA. There is no reason to think that, but she wants an investigation of a phantom problem.

Ayanna says the government is violating children’s rights if they don’t have their consent. Yeah, Ayanna, four year olds don’t know what you’re talking about.

When the doctor tried to respond, she repeatedly interrupted him, demanding a yes or no, and told him he was confusing her. Then she gave a vicious speech about how rotten he is.