President Trump: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

President Trump posted on X that all of Tehran should evacuate. He also lamented Iran’s failure to sign a deal.

“Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

He highlighted the section that everyone must evacuate Tehran.

“Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/oniUSgsMWA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 16, 2025

People are taking it seriously.

#Iran citizens escape capital #Tehran and markets shut down as Israeli jets dominate city skies and agents on the ground assassinate senior regime officials. Some clips viral on Iranian and Arab social media in this #thread 1/5pic.twitter.com/dFHFbeVeX2 — Ahmed Quraishi (@_AhmedQuraishi) June 16, 2025

Iran is unstable due to the Israeli attack that has been going on for three days. People are fleeing the city.

According to CNN, there is a long queue of cars at the petrol pump in the city. CNN reports that people are panicking and trying to leave the city.

More than 200 people have died in Tehran alone, citing local officials, CNN has mentioned. A local spoke to Reuters and said that despite standing in line several times, he could not get petrol.

A resident of Tehran said, “There is no safe place for people to escape from the bombardment”. There is no shelter in the entire city. Where people can go and save their lives.’

The EU

President of the European Commission Ursula van der Leyen said that she had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. During the conversation, she said, “The problem can be solved through dialogue and understanding about Iran.” However, she did not appeal for a ceasefire.

She said she agrees with Benjamin that Iran should not have any kind of nuclear weapons. She mentioned that she also criticized the attack on Gaza. He said that if Iran does not comply with the international nuclear regulations, Israel also has the right to defend itself.

On Monday, Israel’s Air Force attacked the Quds Force headquarters in Tehran. It is said that the attack was based on confidential information.

The Supreme Leader and his family are in bunkers allegedly somewhere in the north of Tehran.

The Statement

President Trump refused to sign the G7’s joint statement on the Israel-Iran war, rejecting language calling for only “supervision” of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Trump reportedly insisted that Iran must never be allowed to enrich uranium.

