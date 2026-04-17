Iran Opened the Strait of Hormuz for Commercial Shipping

Iran is fully open, and everyone can pass through. Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz “completely open” for the remainder of the truce in line with the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. The announcement was made by Iran’s foreign minister and President Trump.

Oil prices dropped 10% on the news. Iran has said they will never close the Strait again.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xDQpCj8APe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2026

Iran is giving the impression it is tied to Lebanon, but President Trump said it isn’t.

“Again! This deal is not tied, in any way, to Lebanon, but we will, MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!”

He also thanked the people who helped us, which was not NATO.

“Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

He said he’s been screaming at them because it’s what they listen to.