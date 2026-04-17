The Downfall of Ireland: Can It Be Saved, It’s Now or Never

The Irish peacefully protested the globalist fuel prices last week, and the government sent in the army. Mostly due to taxes, the Irish farmers can’t afford fuel. Ireland is a land of farms.

The Irish people remained peaceful no matter what they did, and they hope to keep it that way. However, the globalist left will not listen. It may already be too late. Dublin, like New York City, looks like a foreign country. Foreigners are running for office, and the mass migration to Ireland continues. The small towns are filled with foreigners, many of whom are dangerous and do not share their values.

Globalists hate conservatives and Christians and want a one-world government by first destroying the West.

These changes are not accidental or organic. They are well-planned and intended to destroy the West.

Brigadier General Blaine Holt and an Irish leader discuss it in the next clip.

IRELAND IS ABOUT TO ERUPT! The government vote of no confidence has FAILED in response to the farmers and truckers’ fuel and climate protest, 92-78 UNBELIEVABLE. A government of TRAITORS not listening to the people Keep fighting, Ireland, protest even bigger! pic.twitter.com/XAtIc0sPkM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

General Holt explained Ireland’s predicament. Ireland Is at the very tip of the spear in a global war, and this war is we, the people who want our sovereignty and our freedoms, much like we did 250 years ago when we opened up our own revolutionary war against they the globalists, those who lurk in the shadows and have all money and resources and power through their World Economic Forums, great reset ideologies, and one-world government dreams. This is the war, and the Irish are right there at the forefront of it, watching their country slip away from security, prosperity, and cultural values.”

Cultural evisceration is taking place across Europe.

The Irish leader John Waters said, “Well, Ireland has utterly changed. I mean, it’s our cities and towns in particular. They’re like the cities and towns of another country completely, certainly not even a European country anymore. It’s absolutely extraordinary. And of course, most people are afraid of their lives. Even though they’re horrified by this, they’re afraid to actually speak about it, for fear of being called names and abused and so on.

“There’s huge power behind us, this huge money; you know, it’s interesting. You know, when some people talk about it, they talk about it as if it were some kind of, you know, incompetence, or ineptitude, or the variability of class. No, no. This is the most efficient takedown of a country, probably in all history, because it’s happening without any real trouble, without any blood being spilled.

“And only now do we see, in the last 10 days, there is some kind of consciousness being raised in the people, which somehow corresponds to what is happening.”

Newsmax’s Finnerty asked Waters why it was happening.

“Why? Waters repeated. “They hate Ireland. They have always hated Ireland. Ireland was a conservative country. Ireland was a Catholic country. They despised it. They tried to change it. Liberalism is really not about freedom.

The Irish are beginning to fight.

Breaking: Huge crowds are gathering outside Ireland’s government buildings, demanding that treasonous leaders resign and calling for a ban on third-world and Islamic immigration. Do you support them? A. Yes

B. No pic.twitter.com/38WXBkhuNa — Karoline Leavitt (@WHLeavitt) April 15, 2026

DUBLIN TODAY: When Americans visit Ireland, we want to see Irish people. Walkability downtown has tourist destinations sure, but local citizens see the decay and dulling of their capital city via migration, fraud and fronts. Sound familiar? Small business owners can’t afford… pic.twitter.com/CokbAJNcn7 — Kev Posobiec (@KevinPosobiec) April 15, 2026

And then there is Britain with a fool for a prime minister who lied his way into the job.