NATO Wants to Help

President Trump wrote on Truth Social that NATO called this morning to help with the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told them to stay away, calling them ‘useless as a paper tiger’.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT.”

I think Trump is still angry with the paper tigers.

They finally offer to help, so, why? So they can claim they saved the region from the terrorists?

President Trump thanked the people who helped us, which was not NATO.

“Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

They were great!

Iran agreed to never close the Strait again.